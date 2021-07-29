Drake will join forces with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Adel “Future” Nur to executive produce a new documentary about the experiences of Black hockey players in both Canada and The United States. Titled Black Ice, it will also be directed by Oscar nominee Hubert Davis and it will explore, as per a press release, “the history, influence and racialized journey of Black hockey players” in addition to their dealings with systemic racism.

A number of Black players who participated in the sport’s Colored Hockey League — from Canada’s Maritimes all the way to today’s NHL — will be highlighted in the documentary. In a statement about Black Ice, Davis shared his feelings about the film and what he took away from it.

“I was not only surprised but inspired to learn about the stories of the often overlooked and unheralded Black pioneers of hockey,” Davis said, according to Complex. “I think it is more important than ever before for all generations, particularly young people of colour, to understand and see the diverse faces who have contributed and shaped one the essential fabrics of our country.”

Black Ice is the result of a partnership between Uninterrupted Canada and The SpringHill Company, which was founded by James and Carter. The company is also responsible for Space Jam: A New Legacy, More Than A Game, and The Carter Effect. A release date for Black Ice has not yet been shared.