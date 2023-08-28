There’s still time for Drake to scratch his imminent For All The Dogs album in favor of a more accurate title, For All The Bras, considering he can’t perform an It’s All A Blur Tour show without a fan-flung brassiere soaring toward the stage. Drake received a human-sized bra at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California earlier this month, and you’d think nobody would dare try to top that, but you’d think wrong.

Drake and 21 Savage brought their It’s All A Blur Tour to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26. During one of those shows, Drake was greeted with a brand-new kind of bra.

A fan-captured video circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows Drake speaking with someone near the stage. He’s holding a bra and says, “This is your mother’s bra that you brought to the show? Where is your mama at? You gotta send her my love. And by the way, you gotta send her my love, and you gotta tell her to get Instagram ASAP.”

The crowd erupts in cheers and giggles, and Drake continues, “This is insane. What the hell? I could use this sh*t as a durag tonight.”

And yes, Drake puts the bra on his head before confirming it’s a “full-coverage bra, clearly” and joking, “This that OVO sh*t.” (More specifically, the size was 46J.)

See the moment below.