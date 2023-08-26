Drake fans have been anxiously awaiting his ninth studio solo album, For All The Dogs. At the time of writing, not much is known about the album, though some have theorized that it may be an R&B album, as Drake teased a return to the “old Drake” upon the initial announcement. Fans were expecting For All The Dogs to arrive this past week, as Amazon Music had accidentally tweeted, then later deleted an announcement that contained a release date for August 25.

When the album didn’t drop, fans, of course, expressed their disappointment. Last night (August 25), during the Seattle stop on the It’s All A Blur Tour, Drake shared an update on For All The Dogs with the fans.

“I know you’re probably upset because I didn’t drop the album last night. I didn’t say it was dropping last night, so don’t be mad at me” said Drake. “I just said it’s coming soon. It’s not going to be that much longer, trust me. I’m finishing it up. You know I’ve got shows every night. But I promise you, For All The Dogs is on the way.”

Drake speaks on ‘For All The Dogs’🐩 pic.twitter.com/LTYvKiLsCg — N3RO (@N3RONEWS) August 26, 2023

Drake wrapped up his sentiment, teasing that the album may be similar to some of his earlier work.

“If you’ve ever loved anything I’ve ever done in the past, I promise you this album will be for you,” he said. “I promise you it will be worth the wait.”

You can see a clip from the show above.