When he’s not dodging random items tossed at him on stage, Drake is being buried with massive bras at each stop of the It’s All A Blur Tour. Despite the tour’s rough start, including accusations by fans that Ticketmaster price gouged tickets and reported logistical issues that caused the Memphis date to be canceled, it’s one of the most sought-after tickets for a rap performance.

According to Touring Data, of the nine shows reported, the tour has brought in $41,195,428 in revenue — or, on average, $4,577,270 per show. The tour has 55 concert dates across North America. Ticket prices range, but the outlet shared that the medium cost is just above $284.

After the tour’s Brooklyn, New York, stops between July 17 and 21, Touring Data revealed Drake broke a grossing record. “Drake earns the highest grossing boxscore report by a rapper in history, with $18.02 million from 64,747 tickets sold at Barclays Center in New York as part of the ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’ (4 shows),” wrote the company on social media.

Although Drake has a long way to catch up with Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour or Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, Drake is undoubtedly leading the way for rap acts—the perfect way to commemorate the genre’s 50th anniversary.

