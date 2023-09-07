How Long Is Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ Concert?

Drake is currently touring North America for the first time since 2018, and so far, his and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour is a rousing success — from an endless stream of fan-flung bras and For All The Dogs teasers to reportedly earning $41,195,428 in revenue through August 18.

According to setlist.fm, Drake and 21 Savage have needed two hours and five minutes, on average, to run through over 40 songs. Complex confirmed as much while reviewing the It’s All A Blur Tour stops at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“Drake has one of the strongest and most diverse catalogs in rap history, and his range is on full display during this tour,” Complex’s Jordan Rose wrote. “Few artists can go hit-after-hit for 30 minutes straight, but Drake does it with ease and still finds ways to incorporate new and unique mixes to his classic tracks. The show runs for about two hours, but it doesn’t feel that long thanks to Drake’s stage presence and how he can control a crowd.”

Erik Skelton echoed the sentiment, writing, “Drake’s catalog is undeniable. When it comes to the sheer volume of commercial hits he can string together in a two-hour concert, he’s unmatched at this point (or at least in the conversation with a select few, like Jay-Z). He’s tapped into so many subgenres that he can put together a two-hour set with more range than anyone right now, which makes for a very fun show.”

Drake’s catalog is about to become even more textured on September 22, when he finally drops For All The Dogs. The Toronto icon confirmed the release date on Wednesday night, September 6, and his dad, Dennis Graham, teased that the album contains “some of the best music that I’ve heard him do.”