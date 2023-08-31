We know very little about Drake‘s upcoming album, For All The Dogs. While we have a title and an adorable cover art drawn by his five-year-old son, Adonis, we don’t have any idea of a release date, or a tracklist.

While rumored release dates have come and gone, Drake continues to tease For All The Dogs, noting that he’s still putting finishing touches on the album. However, a leaked snippet has made its way onto the internet.

Though the snippet has since been removed, fans quickly caught onto a line, on which Drake raps, “I should probably be in there with Thug and them.”

This likely alludes to Young Thug, who has been jailed for the past year, amid trials for RICO charges, along with several other members of the Young Stoner Life imprint. Many fans took to Twitter to express disappointment in the line, implying that Drake is attempting to put on a more tough image.

“Drake u are canadian,” said one Twitter user. “U are not about that hood life. Never was never will be.”

“Drake would lose his mind in there,” said another Twitter user, “idk what tf is wrong with him”

Drake has not commented on the matter, nor is it confirmed if this particular song will be on For All The Dogs.

