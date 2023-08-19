Over the course of the past year, several artists have had weird things thrown or handed to them while they were performing. A fan of Pink handed her a wheel of cheese, and another gave her the ashes of her deceased mother. Another fan once through Skittles at Harry Styles. A more aggressive audience member even threw a phone at Bebe Rexha.

All throughout Drake and 21 Savage‘s It’s All A Blur tour, fans have been throwing brassieres, panties, and other undergarments at Drake while he performs on stage. But last night (August 18), at Chase Center in San Francisco, a fan tossed a book at him.

While quite the writer, and a published author himself, Drake wasn’t thrilled about having a book thrown at him.

Luckily, he caught the book before it hit him. But had he not, it sounds like the consequences would’ve been severe.

“You lucky I’m quick,” said Drake immediately after catching the book. “I would’ve had to beat your ass if that hit me in the face.”

#Drake catches a book thrown at him on stagepic.twitter.com/J3oWVzueAw — ▶️ (@presspplay) August 19, 2023

Drake isn’t the only artist who recently warned fans not to throw objects at him while performing. Latto also told a fan that they’d get their “ass beat” if they continued to throw stuff at her while on stage.

You can see a clip from Drake’s show above.