On Friday, Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in the death of George Floyd. However, the three other officers on the scene — Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng, and Tou Thao — have yet to be charged. That said, it is being reported that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has apparently made a decision on the fate of the other officers, and an announcement is expected to come this afternoon.

Ahead of that, Drake is nervous. Today, he took to his Instagram to share his thoughts on the situation, saying that he is “praying for harsh JUSTICE.” He wrote in a Story, “The decision on the other officers will be announced this afternoon and it BETTER reflect the cries and outrage of the people…this is an opportunity for those in power who are used to protecting each other to show the nation they are being heard…pivotal moment in history is upon us and I am praying for harsh JUSTICE…can’t say I’m not nervous though.”

