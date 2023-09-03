Fans are still awaiting an official release date for Drake’s forthcoming solo album, For All The Dogs. But on Saturday, September 2, during his It’s All A Blur Tour second night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the rapper treated one concertgoer to something arguably even better.

Amongst the crowd, one attendee help up a sign reading, “I spent my furniture money on tickets to your two shows, OVO [October’s Very Own (Drake’s record label)] For Life.” It caught Drake’s attention, prompting him to read it out loud. He then vowed to make it up to him.

“My manager is my DJ… You know what, my man, your furniture money,” exclaimed Drake before he continued, “I’m going to give you 50 bands (thousand dollars) tonight because I love you.” He then turned his attention to his DJ, saying, “Make sure he gets his money tonight.”

As the crowd erupted, Drake took a moment to share a life lesson with his supporters. “You never know what the next person is going through,” he said. “You never know what the person in front of you, to the left, right, or behind you, is going through. So, I want to take a second in Las Vegas tonight. And the same way I just did what I did, I want you to open up your heart for a second and turn to someone you do not know to give them some love or a compliment. I want you to make somebody’s night in Las Vegas tonight.”

Drake gifting a fan $50k tonight in Vegas pic.twitter.com/jFeE7DuBcl — c/o The Dealers (@BigBabyBrio) September 3, 2023

Millions worldwide struggle financially to afford their basic necessities, including furnishings for their home or concert tickets. Also, it won’t make a dent in Drake’s pockets as his current tour’s gross earnings are well into the millions.