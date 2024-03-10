Drake’s latest album, For All The Dogs, serves as a witty double entendre. Not only is the body of work dedicated to the “Rich Baby Daddy” rapper’s male companions, but it is also a manifesto to those who had ever been called ‘a dog’ in past romantic relationships. But it looks like there’s a third component to the project.

Yesterday (March 9), a fan revealed that the musician might’ve introduced a dog-like mascot. During Drake’s recent It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? stop, he was joined on stage with a furry figure. Many attendees assumed that the faux wolf was, in fact, a robot. But a concertgoer took to TikTok to reveal that their friend was tasked with dressing up in the costume each night.

@concerts This fan got to dress up as Drake’s dog during his concert‼️🤣 Would y’all do something like this for your favorite rapper⁉️ 🎥: msaves / TikTok ♬ MELTDOWN (feat. Drake) – Travis Scott

The news shocked uusers online, and they quickly chimed in on the reveal under the video.

“You could not pay me to do this for someone. I don’t care who it is,” penned one user.

“Easy money if I just gotta sit there,” wrote one user.

“Wait! That was an actual person,” asked one user.

Drake isn’t the first rapper to introduce a mascot for an album. Early in Kanye West’s career, each album featured his now-infamous Dropout Bear (more commonly referred to by fans as the Graduation-era bear).