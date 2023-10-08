Drake’s latest solo album, For All The Dogs, has stirred up several heavy online debates. From the blatant featured guest omissions and accusations of failing to appropriately credit other artists’ work to the speculated disses on the project, Drake’s latest has been a constant topic of conversation online. However, despite trending across social media, he’s opted not to issue a response.

Then Joe Budden critiqued the album during a recent episode of his self-titled podcast. Immediately after getting wind of Budden’s remarks, Drake hopped into the Instagram comments to clap back. Now, via Drake’s Instagram Stories, the beef seemingly continues.

In the series of posts, Drake pulled inspiration from a tense stand-off between several titans in the National Basketball Association (NBA). “You thought you was Kobe 😂, ” wrote Drake, quoting basketballer Draymond Green’s infamous jab at now-retiree Paul Pierce.

For viewers of the post who didn’t know about the exchange, Drake uploaded the video clip as well. Where Green pokes at Piercing, saying, ”Chasing that farewell tour? They don’t love you like that.”

Drake repurposed the shade to make fun of Budden’s retirement from rap music to pursue entertainment media full-time, which he did after expressing that he felt unappreciated in music. Below, you can see Budden’s original remarks that might have kickstarted this back-and-forth.

