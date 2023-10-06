Delays be damned, Drake’s long-awaited album For All The Dogs has finally seen the light of day. The “Slime You Out” rapper brought out the big guns for the project’s special appearances. So, is Nicki Minaj featured on Drake’s For All The Dogs? Fellow musicians Bad Bunny, J. Cole, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, and more all pop in for a guest verse. However, Drake’s Young Money comrade is notably missing.

After teasing that they were linking back up for a track in September, this blatant omission isn’t sitting well with fans. During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Minaj confirmed that the song would make the final tracklist, saying, “You know, I have a song on Drake’s album coming out soon, too. I love the song so much. I’ll just say I really love the song. I know my fans are going to love the song. I know the world’s going to love the song. And that’s all I will say about that.”

Later in the conversation, Minaj revealed that Drake didn’t turn in his verse for her album either. “Barbz, make sure y’all let Drizzy Drake know that Pink Friday 2 is coming out November 17 as well. And we are waiting on his contribution,” declared Minaj, instructing her fans to remind him of his obligation. Maybe Minaj’s forthcoming album will make up for the missed collaboration, or if Drake drops a deluxe edition of For All The Dogs with the unreleased track.

Take a look at some fans’ reactions below.

