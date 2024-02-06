Leaks have long plagued the music industry but Drake is currently dealing with a leak of a different kind: That of an alleged NSFW video. In the video, someone who appears very much to be the ultra-famous rap star can be seen sitting in bed, filming with his phone in a mirror, and showing off his um….. other talents.

While it’s possible that the person in the video is NOT Drake — after all, he’s had his share of impersonators, and a general look that is often imitated — fans on Twitter are having a field day with the visual, bringing out mixed reactions from extreme thirst to over-the-top disgust. They even included some from his music peers like City Girls’ Yung Miami:

when you saw “drake leaked” and its not new music pic.twitter.com/yppcXTI9CB — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 6, 2024

just woke up to Drake's meat getting leaked pic.twitter.com/eAdwLoghmO — Venom (@WenomYB) February 6, 2024

when you saw “drake leaked” and its not new music pic.twitter.com/oQm49Jas6n — Taha (@tahaactually) February 6, 2024

Drake dick in that leaked video. pic.twitter.com/lRX7oaZbp3 — You’s A Chop Ho (@romanbackk) February 6, 2024

Wait i thought i was gonna see some new drake leaked songs😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n50E6lekQj — Travis (@TRAVIS_MATSHALL) February 6, 2024

Me opening up Twitter thinking Drake was trending for a glock on a plane only to find out about the drizzy glizzy#Drake pic.twitter.com/FH6YPjVoVv — 👑Sɪᴅ𝕏Pʀᴀᴛɪᴋ🦁 (@SidxEditz) February 6, 2024

I will not look at the Drizzy Glizzy pic.twitter.com/vN63PPsKmb — Thomas James (@RealThomasJames) February 6, 2024

You’ve got to admit: The timing is a little too convenient, either way. Drake had recently come under fire in the wake of Megan Thee Stallion’s all-out assault on “Hiss.” The song, which takes several of her male detractors to task for their dismissive actions after she was shot by Tory Lanez, takes special issue with his “Circo Loco” lyrics that used her trauma for a punchline. Just saying, if he needed a distraction, he got one.

Drake himself has yet to respond to the video — and there’s still no word on where it actually came from — but you can probably bet he’ll try to take it in stride.