Drake Seemingly Had An NSFW Video Leak On Twitter/X And Women Are Now Vying To Be His Certified Lover Girl

Leaks have long plagued the music industry but Drake is currently dealing with a leak of a different kind: That of an alleged NSFW video. In the video, someone who appears very much to be the ultra-famous rap star can be seen sitting in bed, filming with his phone in a mirror, and showing off his um….. other talents.

While it’s possible that the person in the video is NOT Drake — after all, he’s had his share of impersonators, and a general look that is often imitated — fans on Twitter are having a field day with the visual, bringing out mixed reactions from extreme thirst to over-the-top disgust. They even included some from his music peers like City Girls’ Yung Miami:

You’ve got to admit: The timing is a little too convenient, either way. Drake had recently come under fire in the wake of Megan Thee Stallion’s all-out assault on “Hiss.” The song, which takes several of her male detractors to task for their dismissive actions after she was shot by Tory Lanez, takes special issue with his “Circo Loco” lyrics that used her trauma for a punchline. Just saying, if he needed a distraction, he got one.

Drake himself has yet to respond to the video — and there’s still no word on where it actually came from — but you can probably bet he’ll try to take it in stride.

