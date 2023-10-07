Hours before For All The Dogs arrived, Drake set the table by releasing “8AM In Charlotte” alongside an adorable video co-starring his nearly six-year-old son, Adonis, who happens to be the artist of the album’s cover art. And tonight (October 6), Drake served fans some dessert to cap off an eventful release day: The video for “Another Late Night” featuring Lil Yachty, directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett.

Bennett directed and edited the three-minute video, shot in Maple Ridge in Vancouver, Canada. It has a Christmas-adjacent theme. A Christmas carol is the first sound we hear, followed by someone saying, “Christmas came early.” Christmas lights are everywhere, fully coating a luxurious car, while Lil Boat and Drake’s bars beam bright into the night.

On October 1 — the 10-year anniversary of Lyrical Lemonade — Bennett detailed his first-ever collaboration with Drake while visiting with Kids Take Over — putting fans on high alert.

“Drake had a few off-days in Vancouver, and he wanted to shoot a video while he was out there,” the prolific director said. “We’re working on a few different projects right now, one of which was to knock something out in Vancouver. With an artist of his size, you have to be aware of — you know, just, we looked at a few locations in Vancouver, it was a little hot. … The Maple Ridge location felt the most tucked away and ducked off, and it was surrounded by trees, and it just felt like the safest place to do it.”

He added, “I’ve known [Drake] for a few years. We’ve talked about working for a few years now, and I just knew it was gonna be when the time was right. I was supposed to do the ‘Search & Rescue‘ video.”

While this marks the first time Bennett and Drake have professionally linked, Bennett previously directed Lil Yachty’s videos for “Poland” and “Strike (Holster).”

Drake celebrated For All The Dogs by performing his It’s All A Blur Tour at his hometown Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, where he’ll return for another show on Saturday night (October 7).

Watch the “Another Late Night” video above.