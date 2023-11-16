It was just a few weeks ago that Drake released his latest album, For All The Dogs. He’s not taking the rest of 2023 off, though: Today (November 16), he announced that Scary Hours 3 is set for release tomorrow, November 17. In the hours leading up to the new project, let’s run down everything we know about it so far.

Scary Hours 3 Release Date Scary Hours 3 is out 11/17 via OVO/Republic. Scary Hours 3 Tracklist The Scary Hours 3 tracklist has not yet been revealed. Worth noting, though, is that Scary Hours featured two songs while Scary Hours 2 had three tracks, so Scary Hours 3 may have a similar length.

Scary Hours 3 Features It is not currently known if any featured artists will appear on Scary Hours 3. In the trailer announcing the project, though, it was revealed that Noel Cadastre, Drake, and Kevin Durant are executive producers. Scary Hours 3 Artwork The project does not yet have a confirmed album cover. Multiple social media accounts have shared what is supposedly the official Scary Hours 3 artwork, but the image is actually a fan creation from 2022.