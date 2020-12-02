Drake Teams Up With Nike For A New Label, NOCTA

Drake has already made his love for Nike supremely evident (“Checks over stripes,” indeed), but his latest move takes his appreciation for the Portland sportswear giant to a new level — and makes him a partner in the process. Drake and Nike announced their new joint venture, a new sub-label called NOCTA, today with an explanatory Nike News blog post breaking down Drake’s “thoughts on the spirit of the project.”

NOCTA, which refers to Drake’s “nocturnal creative process” (i.e., recording at night most of the time), is inspired by the uniform look of Nike-loving hubs like London, Paris, and of course, Toronto. That look, which usually consists of head-to-toe Tech Fleece and can be seen in Drake’s music videos and all over shows like Top Boy, informs the previews that can be seen on the blog post, with big puffer jackets emblazoned with the NOCTA logo and the Nike swoosh.

Drake previously released a capsule collection of Certified Lover Boy merch in conjunction with the brand celebrating his forthcoming album and shot his “Laugh Now Cry Later” video on location at Nike HQ in Portland. Before teaming up with The Swoosh, Drake was rumored to be working on a similar project over at rival brand Adidas, but that collab was torpedoed in its infancy (rimshot) by Pusha T’s premature (have another) revelation of Drake’s son Adonis — for whom the sub-brand was supposedly named — on “The Story Of Adidon.”

