Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour kicked off last night in Chicago, bringing all of the shenanigans and fascinating imagery we’ve come to expect from the Canadian superstar. In addition to teasing his next album, ostensibly titled For All The Dogs, and showing off a statue of the late Virgil Abloh, Drake’s stage dressing included a body double representing his younger self. The pair sits on a couch as Drake “reads” from a notebook while performing his loving ode to his mom, “Look What You’ve Done.” Some are assuming it’s a hologram, but the jury’s still out.
Check out some videos of the Drake double below, along with the remaining tour dates. You can see the setlist here.
07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
08/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/16 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
09/06 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
09/08 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/28 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
09/29 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena