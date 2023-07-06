Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour kicked off last night in Chicago, bringing all of the shenanigans and fascinating imagery we’ve come to expect from the Canadian superstar. In addition to teasing his next album, ostensibly titled For All The Dogs, and showing off a statue of the late Virgil Abloh, Drake’s stage dressing included a body double representing his younger self. The pair sits on a couch as Drake “reads” from a notebook while performing his loving ode to his mom, “Look What You’ve Done.” Some are assuming it’s a hologram, but the jury’s still out.

Check out some videos of the Drake double below, along with the remaining tour dates. You can see the setlist here.

Drake performs next to a hologram of his younger self at his #ItsAllABlur Tour. pic.twitter.com/SvLQg8U9zu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2023

07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

08/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/16 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

09/06 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

09/08 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/28 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

09/29 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena