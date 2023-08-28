Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour is aptly named. Drake likely has whiplash from all the bras he’s fielded every night, except for when his son, Adonis, attended a Kia Forum show in Inglewood, California, and mostly welcomes spontaneous crowd interactions.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage was caught off guard when he and Drake staged two It’s All A Blur Tour shows at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington over the weekend. A video circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows 21 flanked by security while walking through the audience. Still, one woman managed to get her hands on his face, and he reacted by shoving her.

A fan similarly reached out to grab Drake’s neck during his jaunt through the crowd — it’s unclear if both instances happened during the same Seattle show — and he lightly brushed her arm away with a smile on his face.

The It’s All A Blur Tour will next visit Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC on Monday, August 28, and Tuesday, August 29 before hitting Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on September 1 and 2. The North American leg is scheduled to stretch into October, wrapping with back-to-back shows in Drake’s native Toronto on October 6 and 7 before the grand finale in Columbus, Ohio on October 9. See all of the remaining dates here.

Fans are awaiting Drake’s release of his For All The Dogs album, which he’s been teasing for the duration for the tour. Most recently, in Seattle, Drake confirmed (again) that the album is “coming soon.”

“It’s not going to be that much longer, trust me. I’m finishing it up. You know I’ve got shows every night. But I promise you, For All The Dogs is on the way,” he said.