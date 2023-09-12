Thanks to a carefully crafted hairstyle, the scheduled drop date of Drake’s forthcoming solo album, For All The Dogs, is finally known. Although the project is slated to hit online platforms on Friday, September 22 (the same day as Doja Cat’s Scarlet), Drake let it slip that he will treat fans to a sample of what the body of work has to offer soon.

Yesterday (September 11), during his It’s All A Blur Tour stop at the Moody Center, Drake shared that supporters should expect a single in the coming days. “I’m even going to say something in Austin, Texas, that I haven’t said already. I know y’all are excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks. But I’m going to drop a song this week just to let y’all know what’s up… I appreciate y’all, deeply, by the way,” he told the crowd.

Drake says a new song is coming this week 🐶🔥 🎥: @spencercatoire pic.twitter.com/zRMbygrizr — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 12, 2023

So far, those closest to the Grammy Award-winning rapper who has had the opportunity to hear it ahead of its release have sung its praises.

On September 7, during a taping of his podcast, A Safe Place, Lil Yachty said, “[For All The Dogs] has the most, I would say, like the most ‘performance’ album he’ll have, as far as like energy. […] I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album.”

Even Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, enthusiastically declared the project “some of the best music” he’s heard from his son.

The exact date of the song’s release hasn’t been announced.