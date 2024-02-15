Is Drake Sexyy Red’s Baby Daddy?

Back in 2023, Drake, Sexyy Red, and SZA all joined forces for the Canadian rapper’s For All The Dogs track “Rich Baby Daddy.” Most recently, a new music video for the song dropped, which has an interesting premise. In it, Drake and Sexyy Red play a suburban couple who are expecting a child together — and it perfectly works out, as Sexyy Red was actually pregnant when filming the video.

Reminiscent of a home video recording, he then films as Sexyy Red goes into labor (in real life, perhaps) which leads to a tense conversation between the two. “Put the camera down!” she shouts, halfway through the music video, after telling him her water broke. “Are you f*cking dumb? Can you stop,” SZA adds.

Because of the video’s realistic-seeming content, some might be wondering if Drake is really the father. Here’s what to know.