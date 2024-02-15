Back in 2023, Drake, Sexyy Red, and SZA all joined forces for the Canadian rapper’s For All The Dogs track “Rich Baby Daddy.” Most recently, a new music video for the song dropped, which has an interesting premise. In it, Drake and Sexyy Red play a suburban couple who are expecting a child together — and it perfectly works out, as Sexyy Red was actually pregnant when filming the video.
Reminiscent of a home video recording, he then films as Sexyy Red goes into labor (in real life, perhaps) which leads to a tense conversation between the two. “Put the camera down!” she shouts, halfway through the music video, after telling him her water broke. “Are you f*cking dumb? Can you stop,” SZA adds.
Because of the video’s realistic-seeming content, some might be wondering if Drake is really the father. Here’s what to know.
Is Drake Sexyy Red’s Baby Daddy?
Drake is… not the father! Although Sexyy Red has a song called “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad),” she was not referring to Drake. She gave birth to her second child, which she announced through an Instagram post. “Me waitin to get discharged from the hospital so I can hit da block wit da guys,” she captioned at the time.
Last month, she also revealed (sort of) who the child’s father was, as he posed with her for a maternity photoshoot. Although The Shade Room blurred out his face, fans can very clearly see that it’s not Drake. Check out Sexyy Red’s shoot with the father here.