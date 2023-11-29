Over the past five years, J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival has become one of the top artist-fronted music events in the business, alongside Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. The lineups, curated by J. Cole, have included some of the hottest up-and-coming talents and biggest names in the game, as well as Dreamville’s roster, which grows in prominence each year. Here’s all the info you need for next year’s Dreamville Festival, which will be the event’s fifth iteration.

When Is Dreamville Festival 2024? Dreamville Festival 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. Are Dreamville Festival 2024 Tickets Sold Out? As of press time (Wednesday, November 29, at 10 a.m. PT), General Admission tickets have not sold out yet. You can add yourself to the waitlist for GA+ and all VIP tickets.

How Much Are Dreamville Festival 2024 Tickets? Ticket prices are below:

A 2-day General Admission pass is currently $299.99

2-day GA+ tickets are $549.99.

2-day JV VIP tickets are $899.00.

2-Day Varsity VIP tickets are $999.99.

2-Day MVP VIP tickets are $1,999.99. What Is The Dreamville Festival 2024 Lineup? As of press time, the lineup for Dreamville Festival 2024 is TBA.