When Does Dreamville Festival’s 2024 Lineup Come Out?

Somehow, we’ve already reached the portion of the year when we’re either recapping what happened or beginning to look forward to what is penciled in for the new year. Festivals, such as Bonnaroo and Welcome To Rockville, are slowly leaking out details about their 2024 events. Go ahead and lump Dreamville Festival into that group. On October 23, Dreamville Festival confirmed it will return to Raleigh, North Carolina on April 6 and 7, 2024. Below is everything else we know (so far) about what J. Cole, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, and the Dreamville crew have in store for 2024.

How Much Are Dreamville Festival 2024 Tickets? As of this writing, the Dreamville Fest official website does not disclose ticket prices. It feels like it’s worth noting that GA+, JV, Varsity, and MVP ticket packages are listed with prompts to “join the waitlist,” while General Admission does not have that designation. There are also hotel options available to book here. The 2023 ticket prices ranged from $249 (to start) for general admission to $1,499 MVP VIP packages. Dreamville Festival 2024 will take place on April 6 and 7, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Find more information here. Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.