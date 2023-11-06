How Much Are Dreamville Fest 2024 Tickets?

Only two weeks have passed since Dreamville Festival announced its 2024 dates, but it’s never too early to start planning. While the festival’s headliners haven’t been announced yet, the bulk of the lineup is pretty easy to predict, and fans of J. Cole and his labelmates like Ari Lennox, Bas, Earthgang, and JID are undoubtedly already looking forward to finding who’ll be joining them at next year’s show.

Of course, planning to attend means budgeting the trip ahead of time — which means knowing how much tickets cost. Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow (November 7) with the public sale beginning Friday (11/10) at 10 am, so it’s probably worth knowing what the impact on wallets could be.