Only two weeks have passed since Dreamville Festival announced its 2024 dates, but it’s never too early to start planning. While the festival’s headliners haven’t been announced yet, the bulk of the lineup is pretty easy to predict, and fans of J. Cole and his labelmates like Ari Lennox, Bas, Earthgang, and JID are undoubtedly already looking forward to finding who’ll be joining them at next year’s show.
Of course, planning to attend means budgeting the trip ahead of time — which means knowing how much tickets cost. Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow (November 7) with the public sale beginning Friday (11/10) at 10 am, so it’s probably worth knowing what the impact on wallets could be.
How Much Are Dreamville Fest 2024 Tickets?
Judging from the prices of this year’s tickets, fans should expect to pay at least $249 for general admission tickets. Meanwhile, GA + packages this year started at $499, junior varsity VIP packages started at $749, varsity VIP packages started at $999, and most valuable player VIP packages started at $1,499. Unless there’s a drastic leap from last year, it’s probably fair to assume next year’s prices will be similar (we’ll update this post when we know for sure).
One thing’s for certain, though: It’s bound to be worth the price of admission as J. Cole has proven a masterful curator. Look no further than Dreamville Fest 2023, when headliner Drake brought out a plethora of special guests and performers like Burna Boy, Summer Walker impressed.
Dreamville Festival 2024 will take place on April 6 and 7. Get more info here.