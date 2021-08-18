When R&B revivalists DVSN and Ty Dolla Sign announced they were working on a joint mixtape, the instant expectation was of chunky harmonies populating seductive but blunt come-ons over silky, ’90s-esque grooves. With their first single “Memories” and its accompanying video, the trio has not only met but exceeded those expectations ahead of the full project’s release on Friday.

Do you want extensive talkbox use? Check. A classic R&B sample (Silk’s 1992 hit “Freak Me”) courtesy of Nineteen85? Check. Were you looking to see glittery halters adorning the denizens of a grown-and-sexy club party in the video, a la millennial-era videos from the likes of Maxwell, Usher, Tyrese, and others? Yep, DVSN and Ty give you that, too. And yes, the harmonies are layered, lush, and lascivious as Ty and Daniel Daley describe all the immodest fantasies on their minds as they tell a potential paramour, “I want to make memories tonight.” We’ll leave just what those memories might consist of to your imagination.

The unofficial group first announced the title and release date for the project, Cheers To The Best Memories, earlier this month, a couple of weeks after dropping the lead single with Mac Miller, “I Believed It.” It’ll be DVSN’s first release since A Muse In Their Feelings, the duo’s third album, and Ty’s first since Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, his second album.

Watch the video for “Memories” above.

Cheers To The Best Memories is due 8/20 via OVO Sound and Warner Records. Pre-save it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.