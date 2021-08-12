DVSN and Ty Dolla Sign delivered two of last year’s most impressive R&B releases. The former dropped A Muse In Their Feelings, which arrived with features from Future, Jessie Reyez, Popcaan, Snoh Aalegra, and others. Meanwhile Ty Dolla Sign dropped his third album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, with contributions from Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, Future, Young Thug, and more. Now, the two are bringing their skills together for a brand new joint album.

CHEERS TO THE BEST MEMORIES

8.20.21

💲➗ pic.twitter.com/EfSKckh9Ms — dvsn ÷ (@dvsn) August 11, 2021

On Wednesday, DVSN and Ty Dolla Sign revealed that their upcoming collaboration, Cheers To The Best Memories, will arrive on August 20. They also unveiled the cover art, which depicts a collage of black and white photos from a party. No additional details for Cheers To The Best Memories were revealed, but in the meantime, there’s always the album’s lead single, “I Believed It,” which also features Mac Miller.

The upcoming album will not be the first time DVSN and Ty have worked together. The two collaborated for the first time ever on “Dangerous City” from A Muse In Their Feelings.

Cheers To The Best Memories is out 8/20 via OVO Sound/Warner Records.

