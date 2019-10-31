The days of Odd Future may be over, but the collective’s brainchild, Earl Sweatshirt, is embarking on a new journey, with a new major-label deal with Warner Records and a new EP, Feet Of Clay, dropping Friday via Warner Records, in partnership with Sweatshirt‘s label Tan Cressida.

Feet Of Clay comes on the heels of Sweatshirt’s 2018 album Some Rap Songs. The EP is “largely self-produced,” according to a press release. The EP’s title references the Bible’s book of Daniel and features The Alchemist on production, Mavi, and Mach-Hommy: “(Feet Of Clay) is a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire,” Sweatshirt says.

With the release of Feet Of Clay Friday, Sweatshirt will release a video to accompany one of the EP’s tracks, “East,” but on Thursday (tonight!) Sweatshirt’s hosting a Feet Of Clay pop-up event in Los Angeles’ downtown Arts District. Next week, Sweatshirt will reunite with his former Odd Future pal Tyler The Creator when he hits the Gnaw Stage at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles on November 10, though we hope Sweatshirt doesn’t have to kick a fan out again. Camp Flog Gnaw will be Sweatshirt’s first performance after releasing Feet Of Clay, and Sweatshirt’s team will be selling exclusive merch at the event.

Check out the Feet Of Clay tracklist below, and our review of Some Rap Songs here.

Feet Of Clay Tracklist:

1. 74

2. East

3. Mtomb (produced by Alchemist)

4. OD

5. El Toro Combo Meal feat. Mavi

6. TiskTisk/Cookies

7. 4N feat. Mach-Hommy

Earl Sweatshirt is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.