Earl Sweatshirt Says He Doesn’t Own A Phone

These days, a lot of us have a love-hate relationship with our phones. We use them for everything from communication to entertainment to flash light, but there’s also the prevalent idea that excess phone usage can be detrimental in a number of ways. For these reasons, it’s always interesting to hear about celebrities who either don’t have phones or purposefully use outdated technology: Jack White doesn’t have a phone, and Glenn Danzig rocks a flip phone. Now it appears that Earl Sweatshirt has at least one thing in common with White, as he apparently doesn’t have a phone of his own either.

Sweatshirt was feeling his outfit yesterday, and last night, he let the world know about it in a tweet that also suggested that he doesn’t own a phone, writing, “yal lucky i dont have a phone this #ootd so crazy i caught a body.”

yal lucky i dont have a phone this #ootd so crazy i caught a body — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) November 17, 2019

Indeed, that tweet, and other recent tweets from Sweatshirt, say they came via “Twitter Web App,” which indicates that a tweet originated from the Twitter website as accessed through a web browser, implying that he is tweeting from a computer. While that could mean he accessed twitter.com with a mobile browser, it seems more likely that if he had a phone, he would take the obvious route and tweet using the Twitter app.

Sweatshirt certainly has a contentious relationship with mobile devices: Earlier this year, he slapped a phone out of a fan’s hand because they were filming him, a move that Vince Staples supported wholeheartedly.

