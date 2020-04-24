Earl Sweatshirt is back again after the release of his Feet Of Clay EP, dropping off the woozy single “Whole World” featuring fellow LA underground rapper Maxo. “Whole World” has a hazy, guitar-strumming beat courtesy of The Alchemist, who recently completed a whole EP with gritty New York rapper Conway The Machine. For around three minutes and thirty seconds, Earl and Maxo trade introspective, intricate bars about self-reflection and the skeletons in their respective closets.

Late in 2019, Earl found another outlet for his crowded, cloudy thoughts via a sit-down discussion with distinguished law professor Cheryl I. Harris — who just so happens to also be his mom — at Los Angeles’ Museum Of Contemporary Art. Over the course of the conversation, they touched on Earl’s sudden rise to fame in the last decade with Tyler The Creator and the Odd Future crew, as well as the unintended results of garnering an impassioned fanbase that didn’t yet understand the lines between themselves and the public figures they admired.

Earl previously teamed up with The Alchemist on the 2018 track “E. Coli” from The Alchemist’s Bread EP. Meanwhile, Maxo is a little over a year removed from his Lil Big Man album.

