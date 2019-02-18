Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Not to be outdone by the NBA All-Star Game, NBC scheduled their Elvis All-Star Tribute for Sunday night. The tribute show featured performances by some of country, pop, and hip-hop’s biggest names. Everyone you’d expect to perform at an Elvis tribute in 2019 was there — Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, and Pistol Annies — along with a bunch of names you wouldn’t expect, like Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, and John Legend. If you thought Post Malone’s performance with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Grammys last week was wild, just wait until you see him perform “If I Can Dream” with Shelton, Mendes, Darius Rucker, and Carrie Underwood.

You can watch the full special on NBC’s website. Check out the full setlist below.

Setlist (via USA Today)

Blake Shelton – “Trouble” / “Guitar Man”

Shawn Mendes – “Hound Dog”

Keith Urban – “Burning Love”

Keith Urban and Post Malone – “Baby, What You Want Me To Do”

John Fogerty – “Jailhouse Rock”

Ed Sheeran – “Can’t Help Falling In Love”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Always On My Mind”

Jennifer Lopez – “Heartbreak Hotel”

Darius Rucker – “One Night”

Blake Shelton – “Suspicious Minds”

Alessia Cara – “Love Me Tender”

Mac Davis – “Memories”

John Legend – “A Little Less Conversation”

Little Big Town – “Are You Lonesome Tonight”

Adam Lambert – “Blue Suede Shoes”

Pistol Annies – “Love Me”

Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton – “That’s All Right” / “Don’t Be Cruel” / “Blue Suede Shoes” (Medley)

Carrie Underwood and Yolanda Adams – “How Great Art Thou” / “He Touched Me” / “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (Medley)

Dierks Bentley – “Little Sister”

Josh Groban – “It’s Now Or Never”

Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, and Blake Shelton – “If I Can Dream”