Coi Leray might not completely get along with her dad Benzino, but there are some lines she’s wary of crossing — especially when it comes to his former (?) rival, Eminem. Although Coi had nothing but positive things to say about the Detroit rapper after Benzino’s Twitter rant tearing him down, she recently revealed that a collaboration with him — however unlikely — would be a bridge too far. During an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, the host asked whether Coi would collaborate with Em and she said she would definitely talk to Benzino first.

“I would sit down with my father, first of all, and bring it up to him,” she said. “I wouldn’t even ask. I’d be like, ‘Yo, listen. This is what happened. I’m not even expecting an answer. I just need to tell you right away.’ Me and my father could never be speaking for f*****g years. If that was to happen, I’d be like, ‘Hold on, let me just tell you this. Let me bring it to your attention.’ hopefully, he’ll be like, ‘Yo, you know what? Do it.’”

That latter outcome would probably also be unlikely, since Benzino has had it out for Eminem since 2003, when the then co-owner of The Source launched a campaign of diss records against Em. However, much of hip-hop sided with Eminem over his rival, and Benzino dropped the feud — at least publicly — until last May, when he went on a tirade against Eminem being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, accusing the Hall of racism for skipping over other pioneering rap acts such as Eric B and Rakim, Lauryn Hill, and Nas.

You can watch Coi’s interview with Math Hoffa above.