Eminem reunited with “uncle” Sir Elton John at the Oscars Sunday night after both artists gave crowd-pleasing performances. While Eminem got a make-up of his nixed 2003 performance of his Best Orginal Song-winning 8 Mile track “Lose Yourself,” Sir Elton played his Rocketman original “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.” At some point in the show, the pair met up backstage to take a photo, cutting quite the contrast. While Em wore his usual monochromatic T-shirt, jeans, and jacket combination, Elton wore a violet silk jacket and a pink shirt. Check out the photo below, courtesy of Eminem’s Instagram.

In what turned out to be a big night for both artists, Sir Elton wound up winning the award for Best Original Song for “Love Me Again,” his first win since 1995, when he took home the statue for “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” from The Lion King (the good one). While Sir Elton has played most of the live performances of songs from Rocketman with the film’s star Taron Egerton, including “Tiny Dancer” and “Your Song,” he went solo Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Eminem finally got the chance to perform his inescapable 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” after skipping the ceremony in 2003 because he didn’t want to perform a censored version. The two stars have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. Eminem famously name-dropped Elton in a lyric that was criticized as being homophobic, prompting a feud that lasted until the two performed together at the 2001 Grammys. More recently, Eminem sent Elton a joking wedding present.

