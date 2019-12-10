Getty Image
Eminem Called Nick Cannon A 'Bougie F*ck' In Response To His Diss Track

2019 has been a great year for Eminem feuds, and just because we’re in the final weeks of the year doesn’t mean that Em is going to quietly wind down and wait for 2020.

He has reignited his beef with Nick Cannon on the Fat Joe song “Lord Above,” on which he said that Cannon is “whipped” and “neutered” over Mariah Carey, his ex-wife. This prompted Cannon to fire back at Eminem with a diss track, “The Invitation,” rapping on the song, “Told Joe to lean back / Don’t get hit with this retaliation / I f*ck with Crack, but the white boy he f*ck with does crack / Pills and smack, sh*t, and he ’bout to relapse.”

Eminem hasn’t retaliated with a diss track of his own yet, but last night, he did hop on Twitter to issue his response, specifically to the Cannon lyric, “I heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin’ a cock/ You paid him off, then laid him off, now who really the opp.” Eminem tweeted, “U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.” About a half hour later, Eminem followed up his first tweet with, “I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!”

Regardless of how this feud proceeds from here, Eminem can rest easy knowing that he was one of the most-streamed artists of the past decade.

