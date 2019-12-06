This week, Eminem reignited the feud between himself and Nick Cannon on the song “Lord Above” from Fat Joe’s album Family Ties. Now, Cannon wants to settle their disagreement once and for all with a freestyle battle, but he wants to have it on friendly territory. On his new Power 106 morning show, Cannon poked fun at Em’s age, then used his Instagram to issue the challenge for Eminem to appear on his MTV series Wild ‘N Out, where he concludes every episode with hip-hop-style comedy roast. Check out the challenge and Nick’s darts toward Eminem below.

On “Lord Above,” which Joe previously teased as the “most disrespectful song” ahead of Family Ties‘ release, Em snipes:

“I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note

But that other dude’s whipped — that pussy got him neutered

Tried to tell him this chick’s a nutjob ‘fore he got his jewels clipped

Almost got my caboose kicked

Fool, quit, you not gon’ do sh*t

I’d let her chop my balls off too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick.”

The “almost got my caboose kicked” line almost assuredly refers to Nick’s recent revelation that Gucci Mane once offered to “handle” Em for him at the height of their feud, but since Gucci literally killed a guy once, clearly reserved most of his acid for the presumed softer target. Clearly, the diss rubbed Nick the wrong way, despite their feud cooling off in recent years, as he responded on his show by saying, “He should change his name from Eminem to Percocet. What’s the pills that old people take? We gonna call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem and pop whatever you pop.”

Incidentally, Eminem and Fat Joe would have worked together long before this, but Joe apparently rejected Em’s demo to sign to Terror Squad six times before Em eventually signed with Dr. Dre and Aftermath, changing the course of rap history forever. Whether or not Eminem accepts Nick’s offer to battle while Nick is surrounded by proven battle rappers like Conceited (although it’s arguable that he’d truly have home-court advantage, considering Em’s popularity), it seems that all three — Joe, Nick, and Em — have garnered enough attention on an otherwise mundane Friday to keep the internet buzzing at least for the weekend.