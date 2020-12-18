Around this time last year, some old Eminem lyrics leaked, and people didn’t much care for them. Referencing Chris Brown’s 2009 assault on Rihanna, Eminem rapped, “I’m not playing Rihanna / Where’d you get the VD at? / Let me add my two cents / Of course I side with Chris Brown / I’d beat a bitch down, too.” Now, on his surprise new expanded edition of Music To Be Murdered By, Em took the opportunity to apologize to Rihanna.

On “Zeus,” he raps, “But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna / For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief / Regardless, it was wrong of me.”

On the same track, he also takes a shot at Snoop Dogg (who declared this summer that Eminem isn’t one of the ten best rappers ever), saying, “As far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me / But, just not in my camp / I’m diplomatic ’cause I’m tryna be / Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me / Man, dog, you was like a damn god to me / Man, not really / I had ‘dog’ backwards.”

Listen to “Zeus” above.

Music To Be Murdered By — Side B (Deluxe Edition) is out now via Shady Records/Interscope. Get it here.