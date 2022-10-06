Erica Banks loves to churn out steamy anthems with a simple refrain just raunchy and catchy enough to never leave fans’ heads. The cherry on top is exhilarating, explicit music videos. Examples of this include “Trick” and “Pop Out,” and now “Nasty,” featuring Bankroll Freddie, which is out today.

“Nasty” hooks listeners in with a chorus that repeats the catchphrase-like line: “Are you like that? / Are you nasty?” The melody is infectious and perfect to yell along to on the dancefloor, and Bankroll Freddie’s verse adds an extra kick to the track to make it more memorable.

The rapper recently came under fire for some comments she made that were leaked from her Instagram Close Friends Story. “If she don’t look how I want her to look, physically, I don’t want her to come because the look of everything is so important to me,” she said. “If she ain’t thick enough, no. Hair not did good enough? Nope. Can’t dress? Nope. Skinny? Nope!” She continued: ““It’s like, I don’t feel like I’m discriminating. I just want a certain type of look.”

Watch the video for “Nasty” above.

Erica Banks is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.