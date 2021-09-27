Rihanna’s third-annual Savage X Fenty Show is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video featuring performances from BIA, Nas, and Normani and appearances from Adriana Lima, Bella Poarch, Gigi Hadid, and Erykah Badu. The latter expressed her appreciation for being included by coming bearing a gift for her gracious host: A bottle of her infamous Badu Pussy perfume, which she supposedly formulated by burning pairs of her underwear. It seems like there could be a mutually beneficial arrangement in there somewhere, right? Erykah posted a photo to Instagram posing with Rihanna and the perfume backstage.

“Thanks RiRi,” the caption reads. “I had a ball at your @savagexfenty show. Always cool to spend a lil love time with a fellow visionary Pisces mind. Enjoy the scents. I like your hustle.”

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 became available for streaming on Friday, September 24 and also drew controversy on Twitter for some of the styles represented — something that’s becoming something of a trend for the show in its three years. The second show was criticized for using a Muslim worship song, prompting Rihanna to write on her Instagram Story: “We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!… Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”