This past weekend was supposed to be a celebratory one for Lizzo, as she just returned with her first single in almost two years: “Rumors,” with Cardi B. But it was rudely interrupted by trolls, who appeared on her social media pages with hateful comments. The posts pushed the singer to tears and she hopped on Instagram Live to share her thoughts. “For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” she said during the livestream. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Now one social media platform is stepping up to defend her. According to TMZ, Facebook is coming to the defense of the singer by deleting a number of the hateful comments that were posted on her page. Furthermore, the platform is taking the extra step to delete the accounts of multiple trolls. They added that the platform will review additional reports of hateful comments on a continuous basis.

The news comes after Cardi defended Lizzo on Twitter after watching a clip of her Instagram Livestream. “When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive,” the rapper wrote. “When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.” She added, “Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

