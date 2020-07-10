Getty Image
Fans Are Not Too Pleased With YG's Kaepernick Inspired Cover For His Upcoming Single

Following criticisms of his third album, 2018’s Stay Dangerous, YG quickly returned with a fourth, 4Real 4Real, released less than a year later and which was much better received than its predecessor. The rapper has been trying to keep the momentum going, releasing a number of singles off his forthcoming new LP, “Laugh Now, Kry Later!,” due at some point this year. And singles while “FTP” and “Konclusions” were well-received, the latest one, “Swag,” was met with criticism even before people could listen to it.

The rapper took to social media to reveal the single’s artwork, but fans were not too happy about his choice of cover: YG in a red, white, and gold Colin Kaepernick No. 7 jersey, kneeling in between two cheerleaders — an homage to the quarterback’s bold yet controversial habit, during the NFL’s 2016 season, of taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutality.

But many people online weren’t having it, accusing him of exploiting real anguish to merely sell records, trivializing Kaepernick’s trailblazing actions. Or maybe it’s just really, really awkward.

“Swag” is set to arrive at midnight EST. And though YG has been criticized for the single’s artwork, he and Mustard did recently deliver $100,000 worth of meals to Los Angeles residents.

