Father John Misty Recruits The NYC Gay Men’s Chorus For His ‘Tonight Show’ Performance Of ‘Mr. Tillman’

05.08.18 1 hour ago

When it comes to late night TV, Father John Misty is more experienced than most of his contemporaries: He’s performed on these talk shows multiple times over the years, and he even sat down with Seth Meyers as a panel guest on Late Night last year. Cord-cutting be damned, Misty returned to TV last night and performed “Mr. Tillman” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday.

For the performance, Misty took advantage of the fact that he was in New York by recruiting the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus to provide backing vocals. Thanks in part to that assist, the performance was faithful to the soaring studio version, although definitely not as strange as the song’s surreal video.

Meanwhile, Misty’s world tour kicks off in just a few days, and it’s expansive: He’ll be trekking through North America and Europe between May and November, so pretty much the rest of the year. He’s bringing a top-rate roster of friends with him as well, since his openers include Lucy Dacus, King Tuff, Jenny Lewis, TV On The Radio, Bully, Gillian Welch, Blitzen Trapper, and David Beeman.

Watch Father John Misty perform “Mr. Tillman” above.

God’s Favorite Customer is out 6/1 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TAGSFATHER JOHN MISTYGod's Favorite CustomerMr. Tillman

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 6 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 week ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP