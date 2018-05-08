Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When it comes to late night TV, Father John Misty is more experienced than most of his contemporaries: He’s performed on these talk shows multiple times over the years, and he even sat down with Seth Meyers as a panel guest on Late Night last year. Cord-cutting be damned, Misty returned to TV last night and performed “Mr. Tillman” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday.

For the performance, Misty took advantage of the fact that he was in New York by recruiting the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus to provide backing vocals. Thanks in part to that assist, the performance was faithful to the soaring studio version, although definitely not as strange as the song’s surreal video.

Meanwhile, Misty’s world tour kicks off in just a few days, and it’s expansive: He’ll be trekking through North America and Europe between May and November, so pretty much the rest of the year. He’s bringing a top-rate roster of friends with him as well, since his openers include Lucy Dacus, King Tuff, Jenny Lewis, TV On The Radio, Bully, Gillian Welch, Blitzen Trapper, and David Beeman.

Watch Father John Misty perform “Mr. Tillman” above.

God’s Favorite Customer is out 6/1 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.