Brooklyn drill star Fivio Foreign has been quiet to start the year, but today he broke his silence with the video for “Self Made.” Over a video game-y loop with monstrous bass, Fivio details his accomplishments and stills his haters, challenging them to “make another one” and sneering “I hope a lot of n****s get sanctioned.” The simple video follows Fivio as he parties and records flanked by women and goons.

Before taking a break in Q1, Fivio dominated much of 2020, garnering a spot on the XXL Freshman cover and popping up as a coveted guest feature with all sorts of collaborators — mainly New Yorkers. He assisted Lil Tjay in 2020 on “Zoo York” with the late Pop Smoke — a feat he followed up this year on Tjay’s “Headshot” featuring Polo G — then lent his co-sign to Young M.A and DreamDoll on “Move Like A Boss” and “Ah Ah Ah,” respectively. He stepped outside the confines of the Big Apple to work with Polo G on “Bop It,” helping to form the foundation of their chemistry on “Headshot” later on.

Fivio also worked with more Midwestern artists throughout the year, including Big Sean on Hit-Boy’s “Salute” and King Von on “Trust.” Now that he’s cracked the seal on 2021, we can likely expect him to provide updates on his upcoming debut album B.I.B.L.E (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth) any day now.

Watch Fivio Foreign’s “Self Made” video above.