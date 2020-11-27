Fivio Foreign Parties With The Late King Von In His Raucous ‘Trust’ Video

Fivio Foreign’s debut album B.I.B.L.E is reportedly due in December and he’s been dropping off new singles for the last several weeks. Today’s entry to that collection of singles is “Trust,” which arrived with a mellow music video that offsets the energetic production from Axl Beats. The video finds Fivio and his friends having a house party and even features a cameo from the late Chicago rapper King Von.

Fivio’s star rose like a rocket this year after he was selected to represent the burgeoning Brooklyn drill movement on the XXL 2020 Freshman Class. During the customary cypher for Fivio’s group, his flirtation with Mulatto made the two trend on Twitter, then he capitalized with the Polo G-featuring “Bop It” video.

With videos for “Move Like A Boss” featuring Young M.A., “Zoo York” with Lil Tjay and Pop Smoke, and “Ah Ah Ah” with DreamDoll, Fivio Foreign is picking up steam ahead of his release, which also included the song “Salute” with Hit-Boy and Big Sean.

While there isn’t a release date announced for B.I.B.L.E just yet, Fivio aims to have the album released sometime in 2020. With only one month to go, there isn’t much time left so keep your eyes open.

Watch the “Trust” video above.