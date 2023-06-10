flavor flav
Getty Image
Music

Flavor Flav Declares He’s In His ‘Red (Taylor’s Version) Era’ While Attending Taylor Swift’s Detroit Show

Flavor Flav is going to have a blast tonight and he’s already off to a great start. He posted a new picture to social media where he declared he’s in his “RED (Taylor’s Version) Era and makin new friends” while attending Swift’s Eras Tour show in Detroit.

His outfit matched the era with a “I Knew She Was Trouble” t-shirt, a red hat, and of course, a red bedazzled clock around his neck. He also showed off his large stack of friendship bracelets that are usually traded between fans — but he probably received some for free from the VIP tent.

“Had to check myself and what version ya boy was reppin,,, artists supporting other artists,” he added.

Over the past few months, he’s been a serious supporter of her. So much so, that Swift and Flavor Flav posed for a sweet pic together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year. “I always loved Taylor Swift’s music,” he said at the red carpet that night. “I’m here to support her. I’m here to support my girl.”

Swifties are loving Flav’s posts from the show and are wishing him nothing but the best time.

Check out Flavor Flav’s post above. Continue scrolling for some more Swiftie reactions.

