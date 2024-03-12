As Madonna has been making stops across North America as part of The Celebration Tour, she has also brought a ton of surprise guests to join the party. During one segment of the show, Madonna brings out a celebrity judge to help her rank a dance-off that takes place during “Vogue.” And for her Monday (March 11) concert in Los Angeles, it was none other than Cardi B who came to help out.

Cardi and Madonna matched their blonde hair and black bodysuits as they held up the “10” or “Chop” cards. The two sat on chairs and just let the dancers show off their skills.

Although they had previously collaborated on Quavo’s “Champagne Rose” back in 2018, which appeared on the rapper’s debut album, Madonna and Cardi B had a brief dispute on social media back in 2022. “I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her,” Cardi wrote at the time, according to Variety. “She can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth.”

Yet, they immediately patched things up with a phone call. “I talked to Madonna… It was beautiful… Have a great day and drive safely yallll,” Cardi added.

“I love you @iamcardib!!” Madonna tweeted back. “Always have and always will.”

Check out some clips of Cardi and Madonna sharing the stage and judging panel below.

🎥| Cardi B joins Madonna on stage during her ‘Celebration’ tour in Los Angeles tonight! pic.twitter.com/fLJKpuSgKn — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) March 12, 2024

Cardi B and Madonna at the Celebration Tour in LA tonight. pic.twitter.com/mrhpZAAdEu — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 12, 2024

Cardi B as guest judge at Madonna’s tour🔥 pic.twitter.com/RBqqTYD74J — CardiBArchive (@cardibarchive_) March 12, 2024

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.