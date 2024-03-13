It looks like we may finally be getting SZA‘s long-awaited follow-up to her critically-acclaimed sophomore album, SOS. She began teasing Lana, a deluxe edition to SOS, which she says has since evolved into it’s own body of work, back in early 2023. Now, it looks like it might finally be arriving soon.

Yesterday, SZA took to social media to tease visuals and music from the upcoming project. In the clip, she is seen dancing in a tent in her undergarments. A new song plays in the background, containing the lyrics “F*ck around and die over community d*ck / Never fight over community d*ck.”

Fans are eager to hear the new project in its entirety. In the comments, a fan asked about the song “Diamond Boy,” a fan-favorite of which portions have already leaked online. SZA revealed that “Diamond Boy” will, in fact, appear on Lana, saying that the song is “on the deluxe I’m Bout to drop.”

SZA says that she is about to release ‘SOS’ deluxe edition ‘LANA.’ pic.twitter.com/uatlr1k0mp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2024

So far, SZA has only shared “Saturn” from Lana. She began sharing potential cover artworks for the album late last year.

At the time of writing, she has not shared a release date for Lana, but fans can look forward to hearing her on a remix of Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me” coming this Friday (March 15).

You can see the snippet SZA shared above.