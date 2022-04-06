As music fans know by now, longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died last month. After somebody passes away, their work usually receives some renewed attention. Now Billboard reveals this has indeed happened with Foo Fighters on the latest Billboard charts.

The band’s Greatest Hits compilation rose from No. 8 to the very top of the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, its first time at No. 1 since it debuted there in November 2009. It also rose from No. 24 to No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums chart (a new peak) and up from No. 147 all the way to No. 18 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Everlong,” one of the band’s signature songs, also re-entered the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart at No. 1, topping the chart (which launched in 2020) for the first time. It’s worth noting Hawkins doesn’t actually drum on the album version of the song since he joined the band after it was recorded, although he does appear in the track’s video.

Those chart are all dated April 9 and reflect the tracking week from March 25 to 31, meaning the represent the days following Hawkins’ March 25 death.

This comes shortly after Hawkins won some posthumous Grammys with Foo Fighters, as the band picked up the awards for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance last weekend.