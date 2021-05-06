Gucci Mane’s New 1017 Records roster is a man down after Foogiano, best known for his single “Molly,” was sentenced to five years in prison for fleeing house arrest, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Foogiano, whose real name is Kwame Khalil Brown, was arrested in December of 2020 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon but he was released on $50,000 bail with the condition that he remain in Georgia and wear an ankle monitor.

However, his ankle monitor was found on the side of a road in Barrow County and Foogiano was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee on March 11 after apparently melting the monitor and disappearing. US Marshall’s apprehended him at the funeral of fellow 1017 rapper Pooh Shiesty‘s brother, waiting until the service was over before making the arrest. According to Foogiano’s attorney Brandon Lewis, the rapper had cut his ankle monitor and fled in order to attend the birth of his son, who was due around the time he disappeared.

Foogiano learned that there was an arrest warrant out for him but decided not to turn himself in. His recently born son brings his total number of children to six. He was also named along with Gucci Mane in a wrongful death lawsuit after a woman was shot to death in a nightclub where the rappers were performing.

Foogiano is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.