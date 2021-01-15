Pooh Shiesty Tells His Foes To ‘Guard Up’ With A Bouncy New Single

The New 1017, Gucci Mane’s latest label endeavor with Atlantic Records, is already off to a strong start. The Atlanta trap rap godfather signed a handful of up-and-coming rappers, including Foogiano, Ola Runt, and Pooh Shiesty, and put out the So Icy Summer compilation last June to showcase their talent. So far, things have paid off — especially when it comes to Pooh Shiesty, the 20-year-old Memphis rapper whose gift for slick wordplay is reminiscent of both his new mentor and hometown hero Blac Youngsta.

Despite only having a year’s worth of videos up on his YouTube, Pooh’s generated over 10 million views with each new release, which include “Main Slime” with Moneybagg Yo, “Monday To Sunday” with Lil Baby, “Back In Blood” with Lil Durk, and his solo venture, “Twerksum.” His latest video, “Guard Up,” was released today and is already trending toward similar numbers, despite being only around 12 hours old as of this writing. It’s clear Gucci Mane’s ear for talent hasn’t dulled — he did lend his silver tongue to the early rises of such stars as Migos, Mulatto, Rico Nasty, and more — and it looks like Pooh Shiesty is well on his way to being a star.

Watch Pooh Sheisty’s “Guard Up” video above.

