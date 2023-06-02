Forbes recently dropped the Richest Self-Made Women list and a lot of popular musicians were at the top.

Rihanna reigned among the musicians at No. 20 — as she headlined the Super Bowl earlier this year. Oh, and she also runs the Fenty Beauty brand, which reportedly doubled in value. There’s also her Savage x Fenty lingerie company. Her reported net worth is $1.4 billion and has a self-made score of 10, according to the publication.

Taylor Swift followed close behind at No. 34 and has a net worth of $740 million. She’s set to bring in way more with her record-breaking The Eras Tour, which recently announced a Latin American leg, and led to a large-scale Ticketmaster controversy. She is also working on her first feature directing job.

Queen Bey is also featured on Forbes’ list, with her net worth at $540 million and a ranking at No. 48. Between currently embarking across Europe on her Renaissance World Tour and a recently-announced Balmain collaboration, she has her hands in quite a few successful industries. She also purchased the most-expensive home that has ever been sold in California.

Both Swift and Beyoncé earned self-made scores of 8.

Other notable female musicians on the list include Madonna at No. 45, Céline Dion at No. 56, Dolly Parton at No. 59, and Barbra Streisand at No. 61.

