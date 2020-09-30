The United States, along with the rest of the world, came together on Tuesday night to watch the first president debate for the upcoming election in November. The debate was much more unorthodox and off-the-rails than any presidential debate in recent memory, leaving many viewers in absolute shock at what they just witnessed. Frustrated with the way the debate played out on Tuesday night, Frank Ocean took to his Instagram story to speak with his followers and beg for them to go out and vote President Trump out of office.

“Debate are on. It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not,” Frank Ocean began in the post on his Instagram story. “Donald Trump is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race so some say. Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates.” Frank would continue his message by offering to help get voters registered for the upcoming election through his Blonded website. “If you’re not registered swipe to BLONDED.CO the form just takes 2 minutes to fill out. Goodnight.”

Tonight’s debate resulted in many major headlines included the public’s distaste with moderator Chris Wallace‘s performance as well as Donald Trump interrupting Joe Biden as the former Vice President spoke about his late son Beau.

You can see Frank Ocean’s Instagram story post in the photo above and on his Instagram page here.