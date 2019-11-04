Frank Ocean has been using his PrEP+ parties as both a celebration of identity and a nifty way to premiere new music over the last few weeks, releasing his latest single, “Little Demon,” during the most recent night hosted by Venezuelan DJ Arca. The aloof singer previewed the song for fans at the PrEP+ party before making the 7″ single available for pre-order Sunday. In addition, he played a remix of the single featuring British rapper Skepta on the latest edition of his Beats 1 Radio show Blonded which apparently appears on the vinyl’s B-side.

Frank first announced the PrEP+ club last month, saying that it was inspired by the ’80s club scene. Since then, he’s kept up a steady flow of new single releases in that vein, beginning with “DHL,” his first new single in almost two years, and following up with a remix to SZA’s hit “The Weekend” and the surprise single “In My Room,” which also cropped up from the most recent, Halloween club night that also surfaced “Little Demon.”

While there’s no indication that Frank is working on a full album, he has in the past been notoriously cagey about album releases. In a recent interview, he described the “euphoria” he felt “f*cking over” Def Jam with the rollout for Endless, so anything is possible. Subscribe to Blonded radio and stay tuned.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this post named the featured artist on “Little Demon” as Stormzy. The text and link have been updated to correctly reflect that Skepta is the featured artist. Uproxx regrets the error.